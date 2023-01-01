Shrimp salad in Trenton
Trenton restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about UDC
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
|Blackened Shrimp Salad (VP/GF)
|$0.00
blackened shrimp or blackened tofu, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, marinated cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cajun vinaigrette
|Grilled Shrimp Salad (VP)
|$0.00
Grilled Shrimp, cherry tomatoes, Bibb lettuce, radish, snow peas, chives, mustard cider vinaigrette
add tofu for vegan!
|Grilled Shrimp + Avocado Salad (GF)
|$0.00
Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, bell peppers, green onions, grape tomatoes, shaved fennel, diced avocado, sweet corn and chopped bacon topped with grilled shrimp, served with a cilantro-lime vinaigrette