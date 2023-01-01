Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Salad (VP/GF)$0.00
blackened shrimp or blackened tofu, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, marinated cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cajun vinaigrette
Grilled Shrimp Salad (VP)$0.00
Grilled Shrimp, cherry tomatoes, Bibb lettuce, radish, snow peas, chives, mustard cider vinaigrette
add tofu for vegan!
Grilled Shrimp + Avocado Salad (GF)$0.00
Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, bell peppers, green onions, grape tomatoes, shaved fennel, diced avocado, sweet corn and chopped bacon topped with grilled shrimp, served with a cilantro-lime vinaigrette
More about UDC
Restaurant banner

 

Louies - New - 1111 US-130 North

1111 US-130 North, Robbinsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad w/ Shrimp$16.00
More about Louies - New - 1111 US-130 North

