Stuffed mushrooms in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed Mushrooms$13.00
Mushroom caps stuffed with sweet sausage and melted provolone
More about Diamond's
SEAFOOD

The Stone Terrace by John Henry's

2275 Kuser Rd, Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (959 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed Mushrooms$8.00
More about The Stone Terrace by John Henry's

