Stuffed mushrooms in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Stuffed Mushrooms
Trenton restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
Avg 4.5
(388 reviews)
Stuffed Mushrooms
$13.00
Mushroom caps stuffed with sweet sausage and melted provolone
More about Diamond's
SEAFOOD
The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
2275 Kuser Rd, Hamilton
Avg 4.4
(959 reviews)
Stuffed Mushrooms
$8.00
More about The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
