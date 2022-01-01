Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tikka masala in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Tikka Masala
Trenton restaurants that serve tikka masala
UDC
300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka Masala Wrap (GFP)
$0.00
Shredded tikka masala chicken, celery, scallions, raisins, tamarind chutney, spinach, spinach wrap
More about UDC
Chic Gourmet Empanadas
2465 South Broad Street, White Horse
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka Masala
$6.00
More about Chic Gourmet Empanadas
