Tortilla soup in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

TacoRito of Robbinsville

2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken tortilla soup$0.00
More about TacoRito of Robbinsville
Item pic

 

UDC

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Santa Fe Tortilla Soup (V/GF)
Chicken Tortilla Soup
More about UDC

