Tuna salad in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Trenton restaurants that serve tuna salad

The Brookwood Cafe image

 

The Brookwood Cafe

3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$10.75
Tuna Salad Club$12.75
More about The Brookwood Cafe
Item pic

 

Slice Of Brooklyn

1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad$15.00
Greens, alfalfa sprout, marinated cucumber and tomato.
More about Slice Of Brooklyn

