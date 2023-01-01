Vanilla ice cream in Trenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Trenton restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vanilla Peanut Butter Swirl Ice Cream$6.95
More about Diamond's
Mama Dude's image

 

Mama Dude's

11 SUNNYBRAE BLVD, Hamilton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Our Vanilla Ice Cream (8 oz.)$6.00
More about Mama Dude's

