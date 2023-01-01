Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vanilla ice cream in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Vanilla Ice Cream
Trenton restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
Avg 4.5
(388 reviews)
Vanilla Peanut Butter Swirl Ice Cream
$6.95
More about Diamond's
Mama Dude's
11 SUNNYBRAE BLVD, Hamilton
No reviews yet
Our Vanilla Ice Cream (8 oz.)
$6.00
More about Mama Dude's
