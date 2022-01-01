Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Trenton

Trenton restaurants
Toast

Trenton restaurants that serve waffles

Rossi’s Bar & Grill image

 

Rossi’s Bar & Grill

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Belgian Waffle and Ice Cream$6.99
More about Rossi’s Bar & Grill
The Brookwood Cafe image

 

The Brookwood Cafe

3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Nutella Waffle$11.99
Cookies and Cream Waffle$11.99
Waffle$9.75
More about The Brookwood Cafe

