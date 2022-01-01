Wonton soup in Trenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kuo Social image

SEAFOOD

Kuo Social

2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$8.95
Shrimp and Pork Wontons, Golden Chives, Prosciutto di Parma
More about Kuo Social
Thai ginger image

 

Thai ginger

1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
18. Wonton Soup
Wonton stuffed with seasoned chicken, Napa cabbage, in chicken broth.
More about Thai ginger

