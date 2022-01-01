Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wontons in
Trenton
/
Trenton
/
Wontons
Trenton restaurants that serve wontons
SEAFOOD
Kuo Social
2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville
Avg 4.4
(1207 reviews)
Wonton Soup
$8.95
Shrimp and Pork Wontons, Golden Chives, Prosciutto di Parma
Lunch Wonton
More about Kuo Social
Thai ginger
1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton
No reviews yet
18. Wonton Soup
Wonton stuffed with seasoned chicken, Napa cabbage, in chicken broth.
More about Thai ginger
