Go
Toast

Trep's

FUEL FOR HUMANS
Restaurant and Bar

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

4327 Bienville Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)

Popular Items

Chop Salad$14.00
Classic Beet Salad$13.00
Gumbo$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4327 Bienville Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zasu

No reviews yet

Come dine with Executive Chef Sue Zemanick and her dynamic team in a beautifully renovated shotgun house, located in the heart of Mid-City New Orleans.

Ralph's on the Park

No reviews yet

Voted a "Top 10" Restaurant by NOLA.com readers and offering the city's best view of the majestic oak trees of City Park, Ralph's on the Park dishes up award-winning contemporary Creole cuisine amidst relaxed, casual elegance. Chef Knut Mjelde's fresh takes on New Orleans favorites showcase the finest seasonal Gulf seafood, premium meats, and locally sourced produce.
Ralph's on the Park's Friday Lunch is a freewheeling New Orleans tradition. Weekend Brunch is a festive occasion featuring inspired egg entrées paired with perennial favorites Turtle Soup and City Park Salad. Dinner draws locals longing to celebrate - something, anything! with good company, creative cooking, and well-crafted cocktails.
Per the City of New Orleans, beginning Monday, August 16, proof of vaccination or a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours is required to enter the restaurant.

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

No reviews yet

Crawfish specialist offering nightly spicy seafood boils, plus New Orleans-style fried fare.

French Truck Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston