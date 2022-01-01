Tres Amigos
Come in and enjoy!
800 S Broadway st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
800 S Broadway st
Georgetown KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Galvin's On Main
*** ONLINE ORDERING HERE!!! ***
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
High Horizons Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Red State BBQ
It's BBQ the way you want it to be...GOOD!