Tres Amigos

Kids Quesadilla Cheese$6.49
Served with rice.
California Chicken$12.99
Grilled mixed vegetables topped with cheese dip and Grilled chicken served with rice.
Tacos De La Sierra$14.99
Grilled steak, grilled onions, poblano pepper, queso fresco and cilantro in your choice of corn or flour tortillas, served with rice and beans.
To - Go Chips And Salsa
Side Of Cheese Dip$2.99
Mateo's Special$11.99
Grilled chicken smothered in melted cheese dip, served with rice.
Burrito Supreme$13.99
Warm 10” flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, beans and cheese dip topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Burritos Mexicanos$14.25
Two burritos stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with guacamole, rice and beans.
Tortillas$1.50
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

800 S Broadway st

Georgetown KY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 3:59 am
