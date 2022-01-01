Go
Tres Gatos

Boston's first full-service restaurant, book, and music store.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

470 CENTRE ST • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1185 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Confit$14.00
thigh, onion soubise, spring onion salsa verde
Patatas Bravas$12.00
hazelnut romesco, roasted garlic, caramelized lemon aioli; gluten free, dairy free
Chickpea Fritters$14.00
tzatziki, dill, radish
Stuffed Medjool Dates$7.00
asher blue, marcona almond
Paella For Two$27.00
Vegetarian- mushrooms, roasted broccoli, peas. lemon garlic aioli on the side.
Mixta- chicken, clams, chorizo, & shrimp. squid ink aioli on the side
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
tandoori vin, yogurt, mint, horseradish
Lamb Bocadillo$13.00
za'tar aioli, fried shallots, pickles, house made potato roll
can be gluten and dairy free.
nut free.
Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
whipped ricotta, passion fruit, pistachio dukkah
Churros$8.00
Oloroso dulce de leche, & cinnamon sugar
Tortilla Española$8.00
yukon gold potatoes, farm-fresh eggs, pimenton aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
Takeout

Location

470 CENTRE ST

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
