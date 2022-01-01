Go
Tres Tacos

212 westheimer rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Taquitos$9.50
RIB EYE Carne Asada$5.75
grilled rib eye, tahini and onion sauce, chermoula, avocado mousse
BAJA Fish Tilapia$5.50
beer battered mahi mahi, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, tamarind sauce
LANGOSTA - Lobster$5.75
grilled lobster, blackened avocado, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, black beans
Fancy Elote$6.50
Tres Churros$7.50
deep fried pastries with sugar and cinamon
Birria Taco$5.50
homemade beef birria, birria consomé on the side
Street Tacos$12.25
CHICKEN SHAWARMA - Taco$5.50
FRIED CAULIFLOWER$4.75
beer battered cauliflower taco, romesco, almonds, queso fresco
Location

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
