TRES HERMANAS

We offer healthy, fresh northern authentic Mexican cuisine using only the finest ingredients and fresh products. Tres Hermanas has been part of the Midtown scene for 25 years.

2416 K St • $$

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE
Fresh made daily guacamole with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, & lime juice …
SIDE/ SOFT TACO$5.99
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
* SIDE DE /SALAD$3.49
ENCHILADAS DINNER$16.99
Select a filling of cheese, chicken, beef, or
carnitas and one of the following traditional
sauces:
guajillo peppers.
VERDE:** Spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapeños and serrano peppers. MOLE: A rich, dark sauce made with 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate, PEANUTS, and spices.
CRISPY TACO DINNER$14.99
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
CARNITAS DINNER$17.99
Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas
TACO SALAD$13.99
Delicious crispy shell bowl, filled with romaine lettuce, pinto & black beans, salsa fresca ( pico de Gallo) sour cream, guacamole and cheese …
#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
SIDE/ CRISPY TACO$4.99
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2416 K St

Sacramento CA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

