Tressie's
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
312 Commerce Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
312 Commerce Street
Magnolia TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
