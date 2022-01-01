Go
Toast

Tressie's

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

312 Commerce Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (230 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

312 Commerce Street

Magnolia TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Magnolia Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Treehouse Cafe

No reviews yet

American breakfast & lunch. Daily specials. Laid back, rustic atmosphere. Come in & relax.

Deacon Baldy's

No reviews yet

An outdoor patio-bar with 40 taps, craft cocktails, and the best food trucks around.

Picositos Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston