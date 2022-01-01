Go
Banner picView gallery

Trestles - Capitola - 316 Capitola Avenue

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

316 Capitola Avenue

Capitola, CA 95010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

316 Capitola Avenue, Capitola CA 95010

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zelda's on The Beach
orange star3.0 • 1,853
203 Esplanade Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Sotola Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
231 Esplanade Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Capitola Tap House - 401 Capitola Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
401 Capitola Avenue Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria
orange star4.5 • 590
504 Bay Ave Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria - Holidays
orange star4.5 • 590
504 Bay Ave Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Village Host Pizza and Grill- Capitola - 819 Bay Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
819 Bay Avenue Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Capitola

Jamba - 000007 - Capitola
orange star4.8 • 1,752
3555 Clares St. Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria
orange star4.5 • 590
504 Bay Ave Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria - Holidays
orange star4.5 • 590
504 Bay Ave Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0061 - Santa Cruz-Capitola, CA
orange star5.0 • 5
3555 Clares St Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Capitola

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Trestles - Capitola - 316 Capitola Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston