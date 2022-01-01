Go
Toast

Treva

Treva is inspired by the cuisine of the Central and Northern regions of Italy. Using only the freshest and finest in-season ingredients, dishes are hand-crafted daily and served in warm and convivial atmosphere.

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

980 Farmington Ave. • $$

Avg 4.8 (3384 reviews)

Popular Items

Tagliatelle$22.00
Wild Mushroom Ragout | Truffle | Thyme **Gluten, Egg, Dairy**
Burger$16.00
Vermont Cheddar | Lettuce | Tomato **Contains: Dairy, Gluten**
DORO Olive Oil Liter$19.00
Bolognese$20.00
Sweet Fennel Sausage | Beef Bolognese **Contains: Gluten**
Veal Milanese$34.00
Pesce Panini$18.00
Crispy Cod | Spicy Aioli | Watercress | Tomato **Contains: Gluten, Egg, Fish**
DORO Olive Oil 1/2 Liter$12.00
Hanger$34.00
Fingerling Potatoes | Brussels Sprout | Garlic Olive Oil
Ravioli del Giorno$22.00
Duck Entree$30.00
Duck Breast, Pea Risotto, Honey Glaze, Fennel
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

980 Farmington Ave.

West Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Max Burger - West Hartford

No reviews yet

A chef-driven hamburger restaurant, Max Burger offers a thoughtful farm-to-table menu in an upscale gastro-pub environment.

Spot Coffee

No reviews yet

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

Wurst Haus

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Avert Brasserie

No reviews yet

Conveniently located in vibrant West Hartford Center, step into Avert and be whisked away to the brasseries and outdoor cafes lining the cobblestone streets of Lyon and Paris. The indulgence of traditional French comfort food is balanced by a modern, clean interpretation and an uncompromising devotion to the highest quality and locally-sourced ingredients. Avert is classic yet creative; inspired yet approachable. Experience old world European charm with a modern flair in a casual, relaxed environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston