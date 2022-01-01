Treva
Treva is inspired by the cuisine of the Central and Northern regions of Italy. Using only the freshest and finest in-season ingredients, dishes are hand-crafted daily and served in warm and convivial atmosphere.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
980 Farmington Ave. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
980 Farmington Ave.
West Hartford CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Max Burger - West Hartford
A chef-driven hamburger restaurant, Max Burger offers a thoughtful farm-to-table menu in an upscale gastro-pub environment.
Spot Coffee
SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe
Wurst Haus
Come on in and enjoy!
Avert Brasserie
Conveniently located in vibrant West Hartford Center, step into Avert and be whisked away to the brasseries and outdoor cafes lining the cobblestone streets of Lyon and Paris. The indulgence of traditional French comfort food is balanced by a modern, clean interpretation and an uncompromising devotion to the highest quality and locally-sourced ingredients. Avert is classic yet creative; inspired yet approachable. Experience old world European charm with a modern flair in a casual, relaxed environment.