Tri-Tip Trolley #1-Tippy
Wine country comfort food at it's finest!
8445 Sonoma Hwy
Location
8445 Sonoma Hwy
Kenwood CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
