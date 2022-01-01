Go
Tria Cafe Wash West

Philadelphia's original wine, cheese and beer bar. Since 2004.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

1137 Spruce Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)

Popular Items

Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta$7.00
Pistachio Herbed Ricotta with Lavender Honey Bruschetta
Goat Rodeo Hootenanny$8.00
(Allison Park, PA · Goat–P)
A local goat gouda, young and supple, with notes of hickory nuts and wildflowers
Spring Vibes$24.00
Ready for some spring feels? Here it comes in the form of cheese!
Shellbark Sharp II (Honeybrook, PA · Goat–P)
Sunshine in the form of goat cheese
Valley Milkhouse Witchgrass (Oley, PA · Cow–P)
Sumptuous and dusted with ash
Alp Blossom (Vorarlberg, Austria · Cow–P)
Flower petals and herb make this Alpine look like a feather boa
Btl Rosé Wine - Mencia Rosé “Liquid Geography,” Bierzo, Compañía de Vinos del Atlántico, ’19$25.00
(Castilla y León)
A lively rosé raising money for the importer’s favorite charities: notes of strawberry, cantaloupe, white pepper
PICKUP ONLY
Btl Red Wine - Cabernet blend “Cain Cuvée NV9,” Cain Vineyard and Winery, NV$43.00
(Napa Valley, California)
A Bordeaux blend so decadent, one vintage couldn’t contain it: notes of bourbon, vanilla, and black cherry
PICKUP ONLY
Valley Milkhouse Thistle$8.50
(Oley, PA · Cow–P)
Oozy, local Brie inspired beauty that turns custardy over time with notes of mushrooms
Woodcock Farm's Weston Wheel$8.50
(Weston, VT · Sheep–R)
One of the best sheep cheeses made in America -- fruity and nutty with caramel notes
Btl Sparkling Wine - Crémant de Bourgogne “Non Dosé,” Val de Mer, NV$35.00
(Burgundy, France)
Brutally dry and brutally good: Champagne’s cousin froths over with crisp apple, brioche, and chalky minerality
PICKUP ONLY
Btl Red Wine - Malbec Reserve, Alto 3, ’16$33.00
(Catamarca, Argentina)
Inky purple with an enticing nose of spicy raspberry jam. Flavors of mocha and blackberry compote with notes of licorice and tobacco
PICKUP ONLY
Btl Sparkling Wine - Prosecco, Extra Dry, Acinum, NV$25.00
(Veneto, Italy)
Charmant charmer that bubbles over with refreshing pink grapefruit and granny smith apple
PICKUP ONLY
Location

1137 Spruce Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
