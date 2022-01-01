Tria Cafe Wash West

Ready for some spring feels? Here it comes in the form of cheese!

Shellbark Sharp II (Honeybrook, PA · Goat–P)

Sunshine in the form of goat cheese

Valley Milkhouse Witchgrass (Oley, PA · Cow–P)

Sumptuous and dusted with ash

Alp Blossom (Vorarlberg, Austria · Cow–P)

Flower petals and herb make this Alpine look like a feather boa

