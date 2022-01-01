Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center
Closed today
No reviews yet
5959 Centerville Rd
North Oaks, MN 55127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
5959 Centerville Rd, North Oaks MN 55127
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
MINNEØATS
Drive thru and enjoy!
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Manitou Grill & Event Center
Located in Downtown White Bear Lake & Family owned since 2009
The Blue Heron Grill
Your neighborhood family restaurant where you can come in, enjoy great food, atmosphere and relax!