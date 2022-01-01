Go
Toast

Tribe Street Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

316 Delaware Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Starter$11.66
Bavarian Nuggies- VG$10.00
Bavarian pretzel bites with sriracha salt. Served with Space Cheese (homemade beer cheese) and whole grain mustard.
Fry-Chos- VG$12.00
Homemade zesty fries topped with Space Cheese (homemade beer cheese), pico, corn, pickled onions, jalapeño, chipotle ranch, and cotija cheese
Hot Chicken$13.00
A TRIBE CROWD PLEASER
Pickle brined fried chicken dipped in our homemade KC hot sauce topped with pickles and onions! Even better with cheese added.
Wings$10.00
Brined, par roasted, and fried to golden perfection! Made to order. Six wings and 1 sauce per order.
Samurai Sauce- spicy Asian chili
Kansas City Hot (a Tribe favorite)- sweet and spicy buffalo style
Old Bay Honey- sticky spice rub
California Burrito$14.00
A warm flour tortillas filled with carne asada, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and zesty fries.
Second Course$11.66
Nachos- VG$12.00
Homemade tortilla chips topped with Space Cheese (homemade beer cheese), pico, corn, pickled onions, jalapeño, chimichurri, and cotija cheese. Can also add chorizo, chicken mole, smoked pork, carne asada, or impossible meat.
Carne Asada$11.00
Juicy carne asada topped with pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, and cotija cheese
Third Course$11.68
See full menu

Location

316 Delaware Street

Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Blue Line

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Freestyle Poke - River Market

No reviews yet

Poke With A Purpose

DoubleTap KC

No reviews yet

The Arcade Re-Imagined
We’re DoubleTapKC. We’re virtual reality arcade and pub in Kansas City. We want to bring the party back to video games, and what better way to do that than with total immersion gaming and booze.
Starting a business is hard and we’re building as we go. But one thing we will promise you now: you’ll be along for the ride.

The Farmhouse

No reviews yet

Farm To Table restaurant serving fresh locally sourced food and cocktails!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston