Tribeca Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA • $$

Avg 4.1 (2540 reviews)

Popular Items

Bison Meatloaf$17.00
NC Grass-Fed Bison, Mushroom Demi, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable
The Wolfpack$15.00
Ashe Co. Pepper Jack, Peppered Bacon, Hand-Crafted BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, LTO
Chipotle$15.00
Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Coulis, Ashe County Co. Pepper Jack, Fried Jalapeños, LTO
Caprese$11.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Reduction, Basil Pesto
Mastering Augusta$16.00
House-Made Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, LTO
The Tarheel$14.00
Caramelized Onions, NC Brie, LTO
Crispy Zucchini Chips$11.00
Parmesan, Parsley, House-Made Ranch
Wings$14.00
Carolina Chicken, Choice of Buffalo or
Honey Sriracha
Tribeca Burger$12.00
LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche
Pan Seared Salmon$18.00
Cast Iron Seared Salmon Filet, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable, Brown Butter Dill Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA

Cary NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

