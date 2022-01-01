Go
Staying true to our authentic southern hospitality, we’re bringing the amazing, made-from-scratch eats we create to Wake Competition Center Café and adding to the Tribeca Hospitality family.
We serve handcrafted food and homegrown beer, from our very own Mash House Brewery in Fayetteville, and have culminated WCC Café in to a fast casual atmosphere for those with busy schedules, kids on the go and anyone that just wants to grab a bite and a beer. The unique tastes of our dishes will surely complement the hustle and bustle of WCC and our team looks forward to building relationships, supporting our local community and introducing you to the tasty charm that is Tribeca Hospitality

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$11.00
4 Chicken Tenders served with Chips (or upgrade) & Your Choice of Sauce for dipping: HONEY MUSTARD, BBQ SAUCE, BUFFALO, MANGO HABANERO, GARLIC PARMESAN, RANCH, OR BLEU CHEESE. All Sauces are served on the Side.
Ranch (Garlic)$0.50
The Goal$9.00
The Classic Cheese Pizza Prepared With Red Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Romaine lettuce & Grilled Chicken tossed in Caesar Dressing & topped with Parmesan Cheese & wrapped in a Garlic Herb Tortilla.
Garlic Parmesan Fries$8.00
Heaping portion of Natural Cut Fries tossed in Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Infused Oil, & Fresh Herbs served with Garlic Ranch Dressing
The OG$9.00
A Classic Cheese Burger, Our Home Ground Local Pasture Raised Ground Beef With Melted American Cheese. All Of Our Burgers Are Served On The Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche Bun & Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.
The Captain$11.00
Our Version of The Meatlovers Pizza! Prepared With Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Local Ground Beef, Pepperoni, & Bacon
The Classic$10.00
Homemade Pepperoni Pizza! Prepared With Red Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperonis.
Gatorade$3.50
Pepsi Fountain Drink/Fresh Brewed Tea$3.00
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Fruit Punch, Sierra Mist, Pink Lemonade, Mountain Dew, Sweet Tea, Un-Sweet Tea.
competition, Center Drive

Morrisville NC

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
