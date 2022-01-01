Tribella Grill
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
1900 Mill St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1900 Mill St
Batavia IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Crabby Boil
Come in and enjoy!
Jurin
Come in and enjoy!
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
Share Happiness!
Oak + Swine
Serving BBQ, Burgers, and Bourbon!