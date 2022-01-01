Go
Toast

Tribella Grill

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

1900 Mill St • $$

Avg 4.3 (332 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Marsala$20.00
Sautéed with mushrooms, shallots and Marsala wine sauce, served with mixed vegetables and garlic whipped potatoes
Chicken Parmesan$20.00
Lightly breaded & baked, topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese; served with linguini pomodoro
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
Tossed in a hearty meat sauce with Italian sausage and a touch of cream; topped with aged parmesan
Penne & Garlic Shrimp$22.00
Tiger shrimp, Roma tomatoes, asparagus tips and penne pasta tossed in a garlic cream sauce
9oz Filet$46.00
Served with Barolo wine demi-glaze, mixed
vegetables and garlic whipped potatoes
* Barolo Wine Demi-glaze Contains Gluten
Penne Arabiatta$16.00
Carrot Cake$7.00
Homemade, moist and tender cake topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans; the perfect blend of sugar and spice
*Contains nuts, dairy, eggs and gluten
Rigatoni Vodka$17.00
Rigatoni tossed in our homemade Vodka tomato cream sauce, topped with aged Parmesan
Char Grilled Salmon$25.00
Topped with pecan butter; served over braised mixed greens with lemon oil and roasted potatoes
* Pecan Butter contains gluten and nuts
* Salmon can be prepared gluten free without the pecan butter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1900 Mill St

Batavia IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crabby Boil

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jurin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain

No reviews yet

Share Happiness!

Oak + Swine

No reviews yet

Serving BBQ, Burgers, and Bourbon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston