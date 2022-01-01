Go
Tribos Peri Peri

Tribos Peri Peri

3645 Club Dr

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with onions, lettuce, pickles and tomato on a toasted bun and grilled with your choice of Peri sauce.
Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides
Whole chicken and 2 large sides.
Classic Beef Burger
1/4 pound beef with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato and Perimayo.
Quarter Chicken - Dark
One Leg Quarter (Drumstick and Thigh)
Peri Peri Chicken Wrap
Flatbread with grilled tenderloin, lettuce tomato and our special sauce
Whole Chicken
A whole chicken (2 Breast and 2 Leg Quarters) grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce
The Sizzler
Grilled chicken with our BBQ sauce, lettuce, onions and tomato. Grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce.
Half Chicken
One Breast and One Leg Quarter grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce
Wings
Whole wings grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce
Tribos Sides
Location

3645 Club Dr

Lawrenceville GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
