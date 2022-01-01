Go
TRIBUNE IS...
Timeless, modern, classic, new. Tribune combines the energy of a classic French brasserie with an approachable
American vibe set in an iconic
landmark in the center of Oakland with access to California’s year-round agricultural bounty. The menu pairs classic and craveable French dishes like steak tartare and moules marinieres with American favorites like the perfect
hamburger and a chopped salad. Tribune’s space is a modern take on a brasserie, combining rich materials in blue and
gray with brass fixtures and elevated touches.

401 13th Steet

Sticky Toffee Cake$14.00
medjool dates, burnt toffee sauce, cinnamon streusel, chantilly
401 13th Steet

Oakland CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
