Go
Toast

Tributary Food Hall

Welcome to Tributary's Online Ordering system. Pick-up is available 7 days a week! Please call us with any questions you may have and we'll be happy to help. Thank you and enjoy!

GRILL

701 12th St. • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Roasted Eggplant Sandwich$13.00
salsa verde, red pepper jam, feta
Italian Chopped$12.00
provolone, peppers, chickpeas, favas, herb vinaigrette
Roast Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Salsa verde, manchego, pickled onion, field greens
Prosciutto Sandwich$15.00
Brie, apple, mustard, arugula
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, provolone, grana padano, served with tomato soup
Pita$13.50
tzaziki sauce, garlic dill, lettuce, tomato, onions, feta, and chicken on a pita
Roast Beef French Dip$15.00
Swiss, horseradish, field greens, au jus
Italian Soppressata Sandwich$14.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
Latte$4.00
2 shots of espresso and steamed milk.
Add any of our house made syrups to sweeten it up!
Poke Bowl$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

701 12th St.

Golden CO

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Capitol Grill & Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nosu Ramen

No reviews yet

Nosu is open Wednesday- Sunday 4-9 for takeout and dine-in. We look forward to seeing you!

Miners Saloon & Brick Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Buffalo Rose

No reviews yet

The Buffalo Rose has been the pulse of Golden since 1859. We are a full service bar and restaurant offering regionally inspired American cuisine with a heavy Latin flair.
Over the past 160 years, The Rose has been many things to millions of locals and visitors alike. The Buffalo Rose is now widely recognized as one of the best restaurants in the west Denver metro area and a world class destination event venue.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston