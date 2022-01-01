Tributary Food Hall
Welcome to Tributary's Online Ordering system. Pick-up is available 7 days a week! Please call us with any questions you may have and we'll be happy to help. Thank you and enjoy!
GRILL
701 12th St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
701 12th St.
Golden CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Old Capitol Grill & Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Nosu Ramen
Nosu is open Wednesday- Sunday 4-9 for takeout and dine-in. We look forward to seeing you!
Miners Saloon & Brick Room
Come in and enjoy!
The Buffalo Rose
The Buffalo Rose has been the pulse of Golden since 1859. We are a full service bar and restaurant offering regionally inspired American cuisine with a heavy Latin flair.
Over the past 160 years, The Rose has been many things to millions of locals and visitors alike. The Buffalo Rose is now widely recognized as one of the best restaurants in the west Denver metro area and a world class destination event venue.