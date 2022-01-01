Go
Quik Dog

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3010 20th Street • $$

Popular Items

QD Veggie Mission Dog$12.95
Butterflied Field Roast vegetarian frankfurter, fire-roasted jalapeño spread, sauteed onion, mustard, ‘Doggie' sauce, served on a hot dog bun.
Quik Dog Burger$12.95
House-ground blend of chuck & brisket (5oz), lettuce, onion, pickles, American cheese, ‘Doggie' sauce, served on a hot dog bun.
Kale Salad$12.95
Curly kale, avocado, Parmesan, pepitas, slow-cooked egg yolk dressing.
“Beyond” Quik Dog$12.95
“Beyond” burger vegetarian patty (5oz), lettuce, onion, pickles, American cheese, ‘Doggie' sauce, served on a hot dog bun.
French Fries$5.95
Thrice-cooked Kennebec potatoes. Served with ketchup and ‘Doggie' sauce on the side.
QD Mission Dog$12.95
Butterflied all-beef hot dog, a strip of bacon, fire-roasted jalapeño spread, sauteed onion, mustard, ‘Doggie' sauce, served on a hot dog bun.
Crispy Chicken Sando$12.95
Buttermilk-brined crispy chicken nuggets, lettuce, onion, pickles, ‘Doggie' sauce, served on a hot dog bun.
QuikNuggets$12.95
Buttermilk-brined crispy chicken nuggets, served with housemade honey mustard & BBQ sauce on the side. (8oz portion of thighs)
Extra Sauce$0.50
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3010 20th Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
