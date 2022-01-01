Go
Tricky Fish

Tricky Fish
7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170

Popular Items

Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Blackened shrimp over parmesan grits. Fresh tomato basil sauce.
Catfish Platter$13.00
Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl$10.00
Shrimp, fish, chicken & andouille. With rice
Fish & Chips$17.00
Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw
Crawfish Etouffee$15.00
Dirty rice
Fish Sandwich$12.00
Abita beer battered & fried. With bacon jam, remoulade and creamy slaw (served on side for take out).
Shrimp Linguine$17.00
Grilled shrimp, bourbon sherry cream sauce, roasted tomatoes, red onion.
Salmon$19.00
Blackened or grilled. Choose your preparation/sides on next page.
Shrimp Platter$14.00
Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
Darn Good Salad*$11.00
Mixed greens, dried cranberry, spiced pecans, onion, bleu cheese, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Location

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170

Dallas TX

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
