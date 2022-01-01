Tricky Fish
Happy Hour 2 pm - 6 pm, Monday - Friday
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
1251 State Street, Ste 750 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1251 State Street, Ste 750
Richardson TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fernando's CityLine
Upscale Tex-Mex restaurant, with a touch of Mexican-style dining. Providing exceptionally delicious food, using only the freshest and finest ingredients
Zalat Pizza
We are Pizza Zealots!
Cultura Taphouse
Craft Beer Taphouse. Salud to the good life!
Rooster Town Wafflery
Finally, something to crow about.
Breakfast and lunch 7 days a week, serving 7:30am-2:00pm.