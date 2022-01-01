Tricky Fish

Go
Happy Hour 2 pm - 6 pm, Monday - Friday

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

1251 State Street, Ste 750 • $$

Avg 4.8 (1123 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Sandwich$12.00
Abita beer battered & fried. With bacon jam, remoulade and creamy slaw (served on side for take out).
Catfish Platter$13.00
Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
Crawfish Etouffee$15.00
Dirty rice
Salmon$19.00
Blackened or grilled. Choose your preparation/sides on next page.
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw
Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl$10.00
Shrimp, fish, chicken & andouille. With rice
Macaroni & Cheese$12.00
Tillamook cheddar.
Add grilled chicken ($4)
Add grillee shrimp ($4.50)
Banana Pudding$7.00
Marscapone, 'nilla wafers, dark rum
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

1251 State Street, Ste 750

Richardson TX

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
