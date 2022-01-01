Go
Toast

Trifecta

Pizza/Burritos/Salads

PIZZA

1971 Brownsboro RD • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO Burrito$9.00
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and up to four fillings
Cobb Salad$9.99
Herb Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, hard cooked eggs, swiss cheese, beets, red onions, Dijon Vinaigrette
Pepperoni$3.75
Club Salad$9.99
Herb Grilled Chicken, ham, swiss, bacon, cherry tomato, onion, romaine, croutons, creamy bleu cheese vinaigrette
Build Your Own Salad$7.50
Choose your base and up to 4 toppings. Additional toppings and proteins can be added for an additional charge.
Medium Build You Own$11.99
LG Build Your Own$15.99
1 Taco$3.50
Southwest Chicken Salad$9.99
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Avocado, corn, tomato, pepper jack, pickled onions, romaine, tortilla strips, Creamy Chipotle Dressing
Queso & Chips$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1971 Brownsboro RD

Louisville KY

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
