Go
A map showing the location of Trigo Hialeah
Latin American
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Trigo Hialeah

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

839 W 49th Street

Hialeah, FL 33012

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Trigo Breakfast Wrap$7.95
Scrambled eggs with turkey, spinach, avocado, and goat cheese, served in a whole wheat wrap.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

839 W 49th Street, Hialeah FL 33012

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Latin Cafe 2000

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy The Taste of Cuba®

La Carreta Hialeah

No reviews yet

Miami's Cuban Kitchen

I Heart Fries

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Polo Norte - Hialeah

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Trigo Hialeah

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston