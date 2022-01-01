Trillium Brewing Company Canton

**Double IPA - 8% abv** Built in 1933 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a voluntary work relief program, Eliot Tower is a 35-foot, stone observation deck, with incredible views of Blue Hills Reservation and the Boston skyline. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, it's just one of the many sights to enjoy near the new Trillium Canton at 100 Royall Street.

The bigger sibling to Trailside IPA, Eliot Tower pours a soft, light orange with a glowing haze. Juicy, tropical fruit greets the nose up front, leading with aromas of sticky mango, pineapple sorbet, and lychee. Citrus and stone fruit play supporting roles, offering up notes of ripe peach, apricot candy, and grapefruit zest. Medium-bodied, with a palate-coating soft approach, Eliot Tower finishes dry, with a tame, gentle bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**

