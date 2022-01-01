Go
Trillium Brewing Company Canton

Welcome to Trillium Brewing Company's new location at 100 Royall Street in Canton MA. Orders can be placed for Cans, Bottles, and Merchandise for same-day pickup! Orders for retail beer can be placed each day starting at 9am and can be picked up starting at 12pm.

100 Royall Street

Citra Cutting Tiles 4pk Cans$22.20
**Double IPA w/ Wildflower Honey - 8.5% abv** Cutting Tiles is an exploratory series of Double IPAs featuring a range of aromatic single hop varietals brewed with raw local wildflower honey. This new version is dosed with 100% Citra in all kettle, whirlpool and a massive dry hop addition. The honey keeps the body light and drinkable but provides a earthy backbone.
Floral and zesty up front backed up with a nuanced citrus character on the nose that continues straight through in the flavor profile. Pillowy soft mouthfeel, with a restrained bitterness on the finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
DDH Mass Ave 4pk Cans$22.20
**Double Dry Hopped Double IPA- 8.2% abv** For DDH Mass Ave, we've taken one of our favorite hops in Mosaic and turned it all the way up. Pouring a glowing deep yellow with substantial haze, a mouth-watering aroma jumps from the glass. Notes of preserved peach, fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, and creamy mango panna cotta delight the senses. A plush, palate-saturating mouthfeel, mild piney bitterness, and dry finish combine to create a balanced and drinkable Double IPA with heightened aromatics. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
The Streets 4pk Cans$22.20
**Triple IPA - 10 % abv** Heavily hazy and orange in appearance, The Street offers a nose rich with aromas of candied peach, tropical fruit, lime zest, pineapple and melon rind. These notes extend right through to the palate with complimentary flavors ripe apricot, orange peel, and white wine. Subtly sweet with a balancing floral bitterness, The Street has a creamy and smooth mouthfeel that rounds out this drinkable Triple IPA. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Eliot Tower 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double IPA - 8% abv** Built in 1933 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a voluntary work relief program, Eliot Tower is a 35-foot, stone observation deck, with incredible views of Blue Hills Reservation and the Boston skyline. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, it's just one of the many sights to enjoy near the new Trillium Canton at 100 Royall Street.
The bigger sibling to Trailside IPA, Eliot Tower pours a soft, light orange with a glowing haze. Juicy, tropical fruit greets the nose up front, leading with aromas of sticky mango, pineapple sorbet, and lychee. Citrus and stone fruit play supporting roles, offering up notes of ripe peach, apricot candy, and grapefruit zest. Medium-bodied, with a palate-coating soft approach, Eliot Tower finishes dry, with a tame, gentle bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Canton MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
