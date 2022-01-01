Go
Toast

Trillium Brewing Company

Our landmark location in Boston's historic Fort Point neighborhood is open Monday and Tuesday for draft pours and to-go beer and merchandise retail purchases, and Wednesday-Sunday for full-service dining, draft pours, and retail to-go. Retail orders can be placed each morning starting at 9am and be picked up the same day starting at 12pm.

50 Thomson Place • $$

Avg 4.4 (2243 reviews)

Popular Items

Daily Serving: Tropical Punch 4pk Cans$20.20
**Berliner Weisse with Guava, Passion Fruit, Mango, Pineapple, Lime & Lemon - 4.2% abv** Pouring a sunny, light orange color, the aroma offers mouth-watering fruit cocktail notes of sweet mango, overripe pineapple, and guava fruit leather. On the palate, a balancing lemon-lime citrus character makes an appearance. Medium-bodied, with a refreshing tartness and balancing sweet profile, Daily Serving: Tropical Punch is an ideal warm-weather staple for the fridge. **LIMIT(6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
The Streets 4pk Cans$22.20
**Triple IPA - 10 % abv** Heavily hazy and orange in appearance, The Street offers a nose rich with aromas of candied peach, tropical fruit, lime zest, pineapple and melon rind. These notes extend right through to the palate with complimentary flavors ripe apricot, orange peel, and white wine. Subtly sweet with a balancing floral bitterness, The Street has a creamy and smooth mouthfeel that rounds out this drinkable Triple IPA. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
DDH Stillings Street IPA 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double Dry Hopped IPA - 7.2% abv** This amplified version of Stillings Street IPA features a double dose of Nelson Sauvin in the dry hop. Hazy, pale orange in appearance with intensely aromatic qualities of kiwi, white grape and lemongrass on the nose. Delicate flavors of citrus zest, pineapple and cantaloupe are accentuated with crisp malt character, mild bitterness, and a soft, effervescent mouthfeel. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Big Bird 4pk Cans$24.20
**Double IPA - 8.5% abv** Making its annual migration to New England, Big Bird draws inspiration from our “Small Birds” by utilizing specialty grains and unique hop varieties, Big Bird has an amped profile worthy of a larger fowl. Pouring a noticeably cloudy yellow, this intensely aromatic Double IPA conjures up a tropical fruit cocktail nose of fresh pressed orange and ripe pineapple with a garnish of lemon and light spruce tip spice. Strong citrus flavors of key lime pie, mandarin orange, and tangy grapefruit pith lead into a creamy profile of kiwi flesh, cantaloupe, and honeydew melon with papaya. Medium bodied, Big Bird’s tropical sweetness on the front of the palate is balanced out on the finish by a soft herbal bitterness. We welcome this bird back to the nest! **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Groups
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

50 Thomson Place

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oak + Rowan

No reviews yet

Symbolism of Oak: Strength, Growth, Endurance
Symbolism of Rowan: Power, Vision, Mystery
These attributes struck a chord with Restaurateur Nancy Batista Caswell when she discovered 321 A St. Oak + Rowan, a 150-seat restaurant nestled in Boston’s historic Fort Point Channel, reminded Caswell of the lofty tree tops and youthful excitement of a tree house. The menu celebrates all things land + sea; with an emphasis on prime steak, locally sourced fish and oysters, sustainable caviar, handmade pasta and alluring desserts. All of this is executed to tell the story of our farmers, artisans, foragers and winemakers in a very personal way. We invite you to dine with us in a space embellished with distinct lighting, a sleek 22-seat bar and 2 private dining rooms, all secure under lofty ceilings reminiscent of those childhood tree houses. Our commitment at Oak + Rowan is to provide a atmosphere unlike no other, just as if we invited you into our home.

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mooo.... Seaport

No reviews yet

Modern, sleek and sophisticated Steakhouse

LoLa 42 Boston

No reviews yet

Offering sushi, Japanese izakaya-style bites and global dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston