Go
Toast

Trillium Brewing Company

Trillium Fenway is currently open 7 days a week for food & draft service, as well as same-day pickup of beer and merchandise to go.

401 Park Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Fens IPA 4pk Cans$17.20
**IPA - 7% abv** Hopped with the incredibly vibrant and aromatic duo of Mosaic and Galaxy, this beer is profoundly tropical. Intense notes of fresh stone fruit, mango juice, pineapple, and pine dance across the palate. Pillowy soft with a creamy mouthfeel and dry finish, The Fens is a joy to drink. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Vicinity 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double IPA - 8% abv** Originally brewed in celebration of the first anniversary of Row 34, our favorite Fort Point oyster bar and craft-beer purveyor, Vicinity highlights a neighborhood collaboration of passion and vision. The beer's appearance is a yellow straw-color, with a significant haze. Heavy citrus aromas of pineapple, orange flesh and mango dance on the nose and palate. The pilsner malt provides a medium body and wraps up each sip with a slight balancing bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
The Streets 4pk Cans$22.20
**Triple IPA - 10 % abv** Heavily hazy and orange in appearance, The Street offers a nose rich with aromas of candied peach, tropical fruit, lime zest, pineapple and melon rind. These notes extend right through to the palate with complimentary flavors ripe apricot, orange peel, and white wine. Subtly sweet with a balancing floral bitterness, The Street has a creamy and smooth mouthfeel that rounds out this drinkable Triple IPA. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
See full menu

Location

401 Park Drive

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Home to Boston's first whole roasted pig dinner

Sweet Cheeks Q

No reviews yet

Southern Kindness North of the Mason Dixon

Simi's Spaghetti Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!!

The Pricing Pantry - Monthly

No reviews yet

Pricing Test Kitchen

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston