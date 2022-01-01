Trillium Brewing Company

**Double IPA - 8% abv** Originally brewed in celebration of the first anniversary of Row 34, our favorite Fort Point oyster bar and craft-beer purveyor, Vicinity highlights a neighborhood collaboration of passion and vision. The beer's appearance is a yellow straw-color, with a significant haze. Heavy citrus aromas of pineapple, orange flesh and mango dance on the nose and palate. The pilsner malt provides a medium body and wraps up each sip with a slight balancing bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**

