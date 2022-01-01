Trillium Brewing Company

**Double IPA - 9.1% abv** Out of the can, Max Legroom pours a viscous, pale, pineapple-colored yellow, coating the glass as the beer is swirled. Extended cold conditioning allows for unparalleled aroma development, offering an explosively dank and hop-saturated character. We enjoy notes of pineapple gummies, mango/papaya smoothie, and fresh-squeezed citrus with a gentle buzz of vibrant pine to assist with balancing the tropical onslaught. Finishing plush and creamy, Max Legroom joins the pinnacle of our hoppy offerings, meant to enjoy in celebration and shared with those special in your lives. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**

