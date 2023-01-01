Go
A map showing the location of Trimont Wild Bar - 542 Main St EView gallery

Trimont Wild Bar - 542 Main St E

Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

542 Main St E

Trimont, MN 56176

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

542 Main St E, Trimont MN 56176

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

River City Eatery
orange star4.5 • 357
344 10th St Windom, MN 56101
View restaurantnext
Kat's Hog Heaven - 608 2nd St
orange starNo Reviews
608 2nd St Jackson, MN 56143
View restaurantnext
Woody's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
9 W 1st St N Estherville, IA 51334
View restaurantnext
Lake Belt Bar and Grill - 103 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
103 East Main Street Ceylon, MN 56121
View restaurantnext
Lewisville Municipal Liquor Store
orange starNo Reviews
306 W Lewis St Lewisville, MN 56060
View restaurantnext
Smokaboji Barge, LLC - 1315 N 12th St
orange starNo Reviews
1315 N 12th St Estherville, IA 51334
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Trimont

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Trimont Wild Bar - 542 Main St E

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston