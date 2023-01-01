Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Katsu in
Trinidad
/
Trinidad
/
Katsu
Trinidad restaurants that serve katsu
SALADS • SANDWICHES
AlMack’s Kitchen - Trinidad
326 N Commercial St, Trinidad
Avg 4.8
(72 reviews)
Pork Katsu Plate
$16.00
More about AlMack’s Kitchen - Trinidad
ALMACK’S Kitchen 443
443 N Commercial St, Trinidad
No reviews yet
Pork Katsu
$15.00
More about ALMACK’S Kitchen 443
