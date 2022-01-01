Trinity On The Corner
Come in and enjoy!
1505 University Avenue
Location
1505 University Avenue
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Corner Juice
Founded by UVA Alumni, Corner Juice promotes healthy living with nutrient- dense raw juices, sandwiches, smoothies, bowls, toasts and coffee!
Asado Wing and Taco Company
Come in and enjoy!
Roots Natural Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!