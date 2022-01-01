Go
Trinity Street Food

Come in and enjoy!

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J • $$$

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Kee Mow$13.00
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in spicy basil house-made sauce with egg, onions, bell pepper
Fresh Rolls (2pcs)$5.00
Lettuce carrot cilantro avocado wrapped with Bahn Trang rice paper, served with peanut sauce. (add chicken, tofu, or Shrimp)
Yellow Curry$14.00
Southern Thai style yellow curry paste in coconut milk with cube potato, onions, and carrot
Panang Curry$14.00
The most popular Thai style curry with coconut milk, snow peas, bell peppers and lime leaves
Hot Basil$14.00
Stir-fried onions, bell pepper, green beans, carrots in our garlic basil sauce
Pad See Ew$13.00
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in our house-made sauce with egg, broccoli, and carrot
Crispy Roll (4pcs)$7.00
Wok-fired, seasoned chicken, mixed glass noodles, carrots, and onions, served with sweet chili sauce
House Fried Rice$13.00
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce
Gyoza (5pcs)$7.00
Steamed or Pan-fried handcrafted pork dumpling in Japanese style with our house-made sauce
Pad Thai$13.00
Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut top with lime. (Glass noodle available)
Location

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
