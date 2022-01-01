Trio Plant-Based
Minnesota's First Black-Owned "100% Plant-Based Soul Food Restaurant!"
610 W Lake St
610 W Lake St
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
