Go
Toast

Triple Beam Pizza

What are you weighting for??
Questions? Email us at
hello@triplebeampizza.com. Substitutions and alterations kindly declined.
thank you thank you thank you

PIZZA

5918 N. Figueroa Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)

Popular Items

PEPPERONI$25.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
HALF San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella$13.50
san marzano tomato
fresh mozzarella
basil
extra virgin olive oil
HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)$10.50
mozzarella
fontina
tomato sauce
HALF Pepperoni$13.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
SIDE OF HOUSE MADE RANCH$1.00
Side of our House Made Buttermilk Ranch
ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT$8.25
roasted mushrooms
shallots
garlic
mozzarella
fontina
black truffle cheese
oregano
thyme
ACORN SQUASH$6.75
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
HALF Acorn Squash$13.00
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot$16.00
roasted mushrooms
shallots
garlic
mozzarella
fontina
black truffle cheese
oregano
thyme
PEPPERONI$6.50
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5918 N. Figueroa Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lodge Room & Checker Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blind Barber

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Birdie

No reviews yet

Serving Highland Park since 2016

Kitchen Mouse Commissary & Bakery

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston