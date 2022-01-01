Triple P BBQ

Go
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

1600 Miller St

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Smoked Pulled Pork on a Bun
Boneless Wings$1.00
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$10.00
Pulled Pork sandwiched between two pieces of Texas toast with American cheese
Smoked Brisket$10.00
1# Pulled Pork$15.00
Brisket Grilled Cheese$12.00
Chopped Brisket sandwiched between two pieces of Texas toast with American cheese
House Fries
3 Meat Plate$29.00
Your Choice of 3 Meat options:
- Brisket
- Pulled Pork
- Chicken
- Smoked, Turkey, or Jalapeno Sausage
- 1/2 Rack of Ribs
Includes Two Side Options
SINGLE DEEP FRIED RIB$1.00
Pork Mac Bowl$12.00
Smoked Mac & Cheese with Pulled Pork on Top
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1600 Miller St

Dixon IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

