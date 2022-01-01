Go
Triple P BBQ

BBQ

3312 West Rock Falls Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (563 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Smoked Pulled Pork on a bun
1# Pulled Pork$15.00
Side House Fries
Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.00
Brisket sandwiched between two pieces of American cheese and Texas toast.
8 Boneless Wings$10.00
Brisket Mac Bowl$13.00
A heaping portion of our Smoked Mac & Cheese with our chopped Smoked Brisket on top.
16 Boneless$18.00
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$11.00
Pulled Pork sandwiched between two pieces of American cheese and texas toast.
Deep Fried Ribs$1.00
Cheese Curds$9.00
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3312 West Rock Falls Rd

Rock Falls IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
