Triple P BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ
3312 West Rock Falls Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3312 West Rock Falls Rd
Rock Falls IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Butcher Shop - Sterling
Come in and enjoy!
The Butcher Shop - Rock Falls
Come in and enjoy!
Arthur's Garden Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Kaddy's Kitchen & Clubhouse
A destination worth the trip! Come enjoy our great atmosphere, great food, and great times. Book a tee time on the area's best simulator, play games in our clubhouse, or book your next special event in one of our two rental spaces. We also have a outdoor patio for all to enjoy.