Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers

Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:59 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2504 Reviews

$$

1920 Shattuck Ave

Berkeley, CA 94704

Popular Items

Mill Grinder Burger$12.00
Mild Cheddar, Drive-In Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Potato Bun
IPAX, West Coast IPA, 7%
(TAKE-OUT BEER ONLY)
Our flagship IPA, a real hop-wallop in the kisser!
Cobb Salad$17.00
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Grilled Chicken & Blue Cheese Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley CA 94704

Directions

