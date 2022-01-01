Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
Open today 11:30 AM - 11:59 PM
2504 Reviews
$$
1920 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley CA 94704
Nearby restaurants
Comal Next Door
Comal is a Mexican restaurant located in Berkeley’s bustling Arts District, just north of the Downtown Berkeley BART Station. Comal Next Door is our all-day taqueria, located just south of Comal at 2024 Shattuck Avenue. Please pick up all to-go orders at Comal Next Door.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Before placing a CATERING order (over $150), please review our Catering FAQ at http://comalberkeley.com/catering/
The Flying Falafel
Come in and enjoy!
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market upholds the values of community, equity, and earth stewardship in its offerings and interactions. We offer delicious, locally-sourced comfort foods designed for omnivores & vegetarians alike. The bar serves seasonal, craft cocktails, and small-batch wine and beer. Our market is stocked with urban-farmed produce, organic dairy, meats, prepared foods, meal kits, and retail items.
Jupiter
The East Bay's most popular brew house,
serving wood-fired pizzas & handcrafted beer in a German style Beer Garden.