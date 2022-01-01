Go
Triple S Pho & Grill

Traditional Vietnamese cuisine using authentic ingredients passed down from generation to generation.

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road

Popular Items

Yellow noodles - Mì Quảng$12.95
Quang’s style yellow noodle with season fried shrimp, braised pork and fried whole egg top it with peanut, green onion , cilantro , crispy rice cake served with fresh banana flowers , mint, lectures and bean sprout .
Viet baguette - Bánh Mì
A baguette with a soft inside and crispy crust filled with your choice of protein , buttery house made Việt-style butter, pickled carrot, cucumber, fresh cilantro .
Traditional Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$12.95
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with beef shank , tendon, steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
Crispy Egg Roll (3)$5.95
Hand-crafted eggrolls with shirmp, pork, chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root.
Garnish: lettuce, pickle carrot.
Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls$5.25
Fresh Spring Roll (2)
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with lettuce, bean sprouts and vermicelli noodle.
Protein Options: Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Tofu , Veggies.
Dipping Sauce: Peanut sauce or Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Build Your Own Phở
Delicious classic Vietnamese beef noodle soup consisting of broth, pho noodles, choice of meats, topped with green onion, red onion, cilantro.
Served with jalapanos, limes, basil and beansprount on the side
Lemongrass Grilled Pork Vermicelli$10.45
Lemongrass grilled pork with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Filet Mignon Phở
Noodle soup with FILET MIGNON BEEF. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno.
Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef Vermicelli$14.45
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with lemongrass, garlic, jalapeno, onion , beansprout served with vermicelli salad.
Location

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road

Katy TX

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
