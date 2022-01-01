Go
TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL

7955 BARKER CYPRESS SUITE 900

Popular Items

Viet baguette - Bánh Mì
A baguette with a soft inside and crispy crust filled with your choice of protein , buttery house made Việt-style butter, pickled carrot, cucumber, fresh cilantro .
Crispy Egg Roll (3)$5.95
Hand-crafted eggrolls with shirmp, pork, chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root.
Garnish: lettuce, pickle carrot.
Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls$5.25
Fresh Spring Roll (2)
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with lettuce, bean sprouts and vermicelli noodle.
Protein Options: Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Tofu , Veggies.
Dipping Sauce: Peanut sauce or Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Grilled Pork Vermicelli$10.45
Grilled pork with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Combination Phở
Classic Beef noodle soup combination with eye round, brisket, soft tendon , fatty brisket , tripe and meatballs. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeño.
Chicken Phở
Noodle soup with CHICKEN. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno.
Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green onion
Filet Mignon Phở
Noodle soup with FILET MIGNON BEEF. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno.
Bao
Fluffy steamed bun filled with flavourful choice of meats, pickled carrot and fresh scallions .
Kid Noodle Soup - Phở$6.00
Kid's Beef or Chicken Pho
Choice of Pho meats , eye round steak or meatball or brisket or chicken.
Build Your Own Phở
Delicious classic Vietnamese beef noodle soup consisting of broth, pho noodles, choice of meats, topped with green onion, red onion, cilantro.
Served with jalapanos, limes, basil and beansprount on the side
Location

CYPRESS TX

Sunday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
