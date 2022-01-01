Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton

Go
Our tasting room is now open from 12-10pm M-Sat and 12-8pm Sun. For those wishing to avoid crowds, we will also continue to offer delivery. Please see instructions below for delivery options.
We’re receiving orders 24hrs a day and to better handle delivery logistics internally, we will be shifting delivery to 3 days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday).
You can place an order any day and we have outlined when orders will be delivered below:
Monday Delivery - Orders placed Friday after 12PM through Monday before 12PM.
Wednesday Delivery - Orders placed Monday after 12PM through Wednesday before 12PM.
Friday Delivery - Orders placed Wednesday after 12PM through Friday before 12PM.
We’re prepping orders from 8am to 12pm and operating our delivery service from 12-8pm.

Social Jetlag Barleywine (2022)
Social Jetlag returns for our 8th Anniversary, as it does so yearly, and hopefully always will. Our English style Barleywine, aged in bourbon barrels, this time a blend of nearly 2 year old W.L. Weller stock, emerges as a singular yet complex malt and bourbon-infused liquid sense of comfort. Hand-selected as always, these barrels reflect our dedication to patience and careful consideration of the final blend. We find Barleywine to be a beautiful base and harmonious expression of what barrels have to offer.
Pouring a rich mahogany, we taste notes of caramel filling, candied plumb, sweet figs with a luscious dark-fruit depth, and brown-sugar-dusted vanilla. Available in 500ml bottles and 4oz pours on draft at all locations.
Falcon Smash IPA
Our flagship IPA. Dank hop character from dry hop of Falconer's Flight, and a proprietary blend of rotating hop varietals. Fermented with our house ale strain.
DDH Falcon Smash IPA$15.00
Our ever-faithful house IPA returns in its double dry hopped format, where the production team new favorite hop Strata, works its magic.
Our typical Falcon dry hop gets augmented with a serious amount of the incredibly oily, pungent, and fruit forward new school hop cultivar. We notice impressions of pink starburst, ruby red candied grapefruit, and an undeniable strawberry yoplait undercurrent. Super plush, soft, and as cohesive as a DDH beer can get.
The Summoning DIPA$17.50
Our latest DIPA comes to by way of heavy-handed doses of Citra and Mosaic… while maybe not the newest or flashiest of hop pairings, we came to the realization that we rarely feature them together in our signature DIPA format… well here we are, and here it is.
Brewed with one of our DIPA grists consisting of judicious percentages of flaked wheat and oats, we taste impressions of bright pink grapefruit, tropical green papaya, lime laden orange oil, and the faintest hint of an almost coconut apricot cream like finish. An incredibly fruit forward, hop character integrated DIPA deeply rooted in our conviction for drinkability… tough to ask for much more from such a beer. 8% ABV $18.00/4pk 16oz cans and available for onsite pours at both locations.
Oak Aged Pathway Pils
As has been customary for us, we set aside a recent portion of Pathway Pils to condition in some of our lager dedicated previous red wine use barrels. After countless months of conditioning, the once snappy Pils get its edges evened out by time in the oak. Once racked from barrels, a measured portion of actively fermenting Pathway was sent in to provide depth and carbonation. We detect upfront oak, floral honeysuckle, an unsweetened almost vanilla cream soda like character, and a slight tannic bitterness with hints lemon peel. 5% ABV for onsite pours and bottles to go.
VIII Anniversary Stout
Eight years in, like sands through the proverbial hourglass, we’ve found ourselves in a place where our spirit barrel aging program speaks loudly, but not often.
Our annual anniversary stout returns as VIII, comprised of just 4 whiskey barrels from a couple of our favorite bourbon producers, with an average age of 18 months of rest, blended together in one of our 10bbl brite tanks, and then lagered for another 6 weeks, letting the whole thing patiently round itself out.
We taste impressions of bourbon-soaked devils food brownie batter, dark French roast coffee, sweet cinnamon burnt brown sugar, with hints of leather and pipe tobacco. Even though this past year might have been the most challenging in our history, we are constantly reminded that we would not be here without the continued support you’ve all shown us over these last VII years… for however many times we’ve already said so, we thank you again. 12% ABV 500ml bottles to go, and on for 4oz pours at all locations.
Citra Triangle IPA$14.50
Hopped exclusively and heavily with Citra, this beer, and all of the Triangles beers, are a full on expression of hop character usually derived from one cultivar. Utilizing Citra in the whirpool, and extensive dry hopping, we taste peach gummies, bright tropical citrus, and fresh coconut. 6% ABV, 16oz 4pk $14.50
Jetlag American Barleywine (2022)
The Jetlag lineage goes one more by way of our first ever take on the American Barleywine. Brewed with an entirely different grist than our barrel aged Jetlag, this one is all about a serious amount of UK Marris and Crystal malts.
Hopped in the kettle and whirpool with an aggressive amount of Chinook and Cascade, we fermented this one with our favorite clean American Ale strain for the most nostalgic of the late 1900’s barleywine.
We taste impressions of pine, dark cherry and tootsie rolls, toffee and orange bitters with a warming heat, an aperitif intensity and piney bitterness.
Dawn Chorus DIPA
Dawn Chorus makes its return featuring Citra, Vic Secret and Galaxy to double down on its layers of tropical citrus fruit forward hop and yeast derived character. Brimming with bright citrus pineapple that leads into sweeter mango-pine undercurrent, all of which culminate into our signature super soft DIPA body and feel.
