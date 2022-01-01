Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton

Eight years in, like sands through the proverbial hourglass, we’ve found ourselves in a place where our spirit barrel aging program speaks loudly, but not often.

Our annual anniversary stout returns as VIII, comprised of just 4 whiskey barrels from a couple of our favorite bourbon producers, with an average age of 18 months of rest, blended together in one of our 10bbl brite tanks, and then lagered for another 6 weeks, letting the whole thing patiently round itself out.

We taste impressions of bourbon-soaked devils food brownie batter, dark French roast coffee, sweet cinnamon burnt brown sugar, with hints of leather and pipe tobacco. Even though this past year might have been the most challenging in our history, we are constantly reminded that we would not be here without the continued support you’ve all shown us over these last VII years… for however many times we’ve already said so, we thank you again. 12% ABV 500ml bottles to go, and on for 4oz pours at all locations.

