Tripletails Restaurant
Get Up to Get Down
113 S Beach Blvd
Location
113 S Beach Blvd
BAY ST LOUIS MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Field's Steak & Oyster Bar Bay St. Louis
Park in front of the restaurant and call us at 228-231-1972. An associate will bring your order to your vehicle.
200 North Beach Restaurant
Place your order online! Arrive in our Curbside Lane to Pick Up your Order.
Thorny Oyster
Come in and enjoy!
Smoke BBQ - Bay St Louis
Come in and enjoy!