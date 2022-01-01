Go
Toast

Tripoli Tap

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1147 W Armitage Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadillas$8.00
Mozarella Sticks$8.00
MEATBALL$11.00
Antipasto$12.00
Cheese pizza$14.00
ROASTED TURKEY$10.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
Homemade Chicken Fingers$9.00
Deano$19.00
Margherita Pizza$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1147 W Armitage Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Protein Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Protien Bar

Old Pueblo Cantina

No reviews yet

A true neighborhood cantina inspired by the nickname for Tucson, Arizona & the authentic cuisine of Sonora, Mexico

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0147

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston